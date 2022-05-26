The shocking death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins two months ago reverberated around the world, leaving fans and peers alike devastated.

Many artists have paid tribute to Hawkins, but not quite on this epic scale!

Rockin1000 is a massive network of professional producers, filmmakers and sound engineers based in Italy, who organize events where thousands of musicians play together– like this recent event at the Stade de France.

1,000 drummers from all over the world came together onstage to perform the Foo Fighters’ song, “My Hero,” along with vocalists and guitarists.

The result is staggering.

Watch their moving performance here…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.