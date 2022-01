Adele shared a brand new music video for “Oh My God,” the Greg Kurstin collaboration from her newest album 30. The video was directed by “Rolling in the Deep” video director Sam Brown, who created an abstract world of slow motion dancers among multiples of Adele.

The release comes before Adele‘s Las Vegas residency, set to begin later this month. Watch the video for “Oh My God” below.

