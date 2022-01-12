Aldous Harding has announced a new album that will be called Warm Chris. The new record follows 2019’s Designer, and the announcement arrived with the release of the song “Lawn.”

The song was released with a new video, as well. Harding spoke on the visual saying “This video is pretty luxurious for me, but that’s what I saw when I shut my eyes and said ‘Show me,’ that sort of thing. So that’s what we made.” She went on, “Turns out it was just the thing. Music’s wonderful that way. The video was directed by Martin Sagadin and myself.”

Warm Chris is set to be released on March 25. Watch the new video for the lead single “Lawn” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.