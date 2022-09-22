Alvvays have shared more of their upcoming album Blue Rev with the release of the singles “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy.”

Members of the band provided Colby Richardson with 16mm film loops to create a visualizer for “Belinda Says.” In a statement about the music video for “Very Online Guy,” the band said, “This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.”

Blue Rev is set to be released on October 7. Watch the visualizer for “Belinda Says” and the music video for “Very Online Guy” below.

