Anaïs Mitchell is not only a Tony and Grammy Award-winning playwright for Hadestown and member of supergroup Bonny Light Horseman, she released a new self-titled album earlier this year.

Mitchell was the musical guest on CBS Mornings‘ “Saturday Sessions” over the weekend, where she not only discussed her first solo album in seven years, but performed three of the LP’s tracks as well.

Watch Mitchell’s performance of “Bright Star”, as well as “On Your Way (Felix Song)” and “Brooklyn Bridge”…

