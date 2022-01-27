Remember Arc Angels?

Original members Charlie Sexton, Doyle Bramhall II and Chris Layton were joined by bassist Eric Holden for a reunion run of four concerts in their home state of Texas. And that alone would have been amazing. But fans in attendance got another special treat: the presence of Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson plus Gary Clark, Jr.!

Watch Robinson join Arc Angels on “At the Crossroads”…

Then Gary Clark Jr. joined the band for the Albert King classic, “Killing Floor”…

Then Chris Robinson returned to join Gary Clark Jr. and Arc Angels for a cover of the Beatles‘ “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window”…

Then, much to the crowd’s delight, Robinson broke out the Otis Redding gem the Black Crowes featured on their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker— “Hard To Handle”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.