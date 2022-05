Arcade Fire did a short session for BBC Music in the wake of last week’s release of their newest album WE. The band performed the album tracks “The Lightning I, II” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole),” and included a special cover of Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” (from his upcoming album Harry’s House, due out May 20).

Watch all three performances below.

