Arcade Fire appeared as musical guest on this past weekend’s airing of Saturday Night Live. The band made their fifth appearance on the show to perform “Unconditional (Lookout Kid)” and “The Lightning I, II.” At the end of the second performance, Win Butler addressed the crowd and said, “A woman’s right to choose forever and ever and ever, amen.”

Watch both performances from the Benedict Cumberbatch-hosted episode below.

