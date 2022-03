Bartees Strange has returned with a brand new single called “Heavy Heart”. The new single is his first since signing to record label 4AD. The song arrived with a captivating and abstract new music video directed by Missy Dabice of Philadelphia punk band Mannequin Pussy. In the video, Strange is seen wearing the clothing of his father and grandfather.

Watch the new music video for “Heavy Heart” below.

