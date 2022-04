Big Thief are still on the road promoting their new album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You and last weekend they had a two-show run at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

On Friday Adrianne Lenker and band decided to do a cover of Lucinda Williams‘ “Like a Rose”, from Williams’ 1988 self-titled album.

And it’s as gorgeous as you’d imagine.

Watch the video of Big Thief performing “Like a Rose”…

