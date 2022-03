Big Thief appeared on last night’s (March 1) airing of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their latest single “Simulation Swarm”. The song followed the previously released singles “Little Things,” “Change,” “Certainty,” “No Reason,” and “Spud Infinity” from their new album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.

Watch their performance of “Simulation Swarm” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.