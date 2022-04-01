Big Thief appeared on last night’s (March 31) airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the song “Spud Infinity.” The song is featured on the band’s newest album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. Since its release, drummer James Krivchenia has announced a solo record titled Blood Karaoke. Their North American tour kicks off next month.

Watch Big Thief perform “Spud Infinity” on Fallon below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.