Björk shared a new song called “Ancestress,” the newest single from her upcoming album Fossora, and a tribute to her late mother. The song arrived with a music video directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, with co-creative direction by Björk and James Merry.

Speaking about the music video’s depiction of a ritual funeral, Björk shared on Instagram, “For 20 years I have not been able to attend funerals as something about them rubbed me the wrong way.”

She expanded on the though in an interview with Pitchfork saying, “I would help organize the musicians and the set list, but I couldn’t go inside the church [for family members’ funerals]. I would just get so mad. I’m an atheist, so it was like, ‘Wait a minute. There’s a priest here who has never met the person who passed away?’ It’s like having an MC rapping raps that he didn’t write.”

She said of the new song, “If I was a priest, it’s what I would’ve said at the funeral.”

Björk‘s new album Fossora is set to be released on September 30. Watch the video for “Ancestress” below.

