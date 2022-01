Jack Antonoff‘s project Bleachers performed as musical guest on this weekend’s airing of Saturday Night Live. Antonoff and company performed on short notice, replacing original musical guest Roddy Rich after confirming his exposure to Covid-19. Bleachers performed “How Dare You Want More” and “Chinatown” from the recent release Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

Watch both performances below.

