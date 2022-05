Bonnie Raitt released her newest album Just Like That in April, and stopped by CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend for a short performance. In addition to her new song “Livin’ For The Ones” and her rendition of the Bros. Landreth’s “Made Up Mind,” Raitt performed her classic “Love Letter” from the 1989 album Nick of Time.

Watch all three performances below.

