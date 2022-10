Bruce Springsteen has shared the second single from his upcoming soul covers album Only The Strong Survive. The new version of the 1985 Commodores track follows the release of Springsteen’s rendition of Frank Wilson‘s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” and arrived with a music video.

Bruce Springsteen is set to release Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Watch the music video for “Nightshift” below.

