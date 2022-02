Caroline Polachek shared a music video for her new song “Billions” that she co-produced with Danny L Harle. She also co-directed the new video alongside Matt Copson. The new track is getting the vinyl treatment, being released on 7″ records with a rework of Polachek’s Oneohtrix Point Never collaboration “Long Road Home” as the B-Side.

Watch the new video for “Billions” and listen to “Long Road Home” below.

