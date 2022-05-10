Louisville musician Christ McConnell recently shared a video for his song “A Ghost Will Follow You Home.” The song is intense and introspective, and arrived with a performance video that outwardly expresses inner conflict. McConnell can be seen applying mime makeup as the musical instruments drift in, but only to half of his face. Then, as his voice soars through the track, we see the mime in confrontation with a knife-wielding antagonizer that occupies the other half of McConnell’s body.

The prolific multi-instrumentalist has a YouTube channel filled with videos that showcase his ability to craft a song from the ground up, as well as his artistic eye for compelling visuals.

Watch Christ McConnell‘s video for “A Ghost Will Follow You Home” below.