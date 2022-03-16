Coldplay released a brand new music video for their song “People of the Pride.” The Paul Dugdale-directed video merges animated clips with live performance footage of the band. The animated portions depict a dystopian universe where robots are in control. The live footage is sure to entice fans as the band is days away from embarking on their world tour.

The song is the most recent single from their album Music of the Spheres, following “Let Somebody Go”, “Higher Power”, “My Universe”, and “Coloratura.”

Watch the new video for “People of the Pride” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.