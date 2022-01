Damon Albarn¬†stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Royal Morning Blue” from his new album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. Instead of a traditional band setup, Albarn had a string quartet accompany him as he performed from a grand piano. Together, they gave a beautifully controlled and intimate performance. Watch them play “Royal Morning Blue” below.

