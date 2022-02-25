Music News Video
February 25, 2022

David Byrne appeared on a new track with Australian artist Montaigne called “Always Be You”. The pop singer referred to working with the Talking Heads legend as a “dream come true.”

Byrne added:

“Jess [Montaigne] approached me about singing on a song, or a possible collaboration and to be honest I had not heard of her. After my current show was safely up and running I checked out her new and old songs and quickly responded, yes! How could I have not been aware of this person? Someone I imagine might occasionally get labelled ‘quirky’—as I often am.”

The track arrived with a new music video. Check it out below.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.