David Byrne is in the midst of the second Broadway run of his show American Utopia, and brought a bit of the show to CBS Saturday Sessions this weekend (March 5). Byrne and show’s cast performed The Talking Heads‘ “Burning Down The House” and “Marching Through The Wilderness”. After a forced hiatus due to members of the company contracting Covid-19, a modified version of the show has returned to Broadway’s St. James Theatre where it will run through April 2022.

Watch David Byrne and the American Utopia band perform “Burning Down The House” and “Marching Through The Wilderness” on CBS Saturday Sessions below.

