Longtime friends of WFPK, Dawes, just released their brand new album Misadventures Of Doomscroller last week and have been out and about promoting the LP.

Over the weekend Taylor Goldsmith and company stopped by CBS Mornings‘ “Saturday Sessions” to perform some tracks from the release.

Here the band breaks out the sprawling 10-minute “Someone Else’s Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax”…

And finally, check out Dawes performing “Comes In Waves”…

