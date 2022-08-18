Earlier this year Father John Misty (Joshua Tillman) released his fifth album, the critically-acclaimed Chloë and the Next 20th Century.

One of the standout tracks was “Buddy’s Rendezvous”, a song that Lana Del Rey was compelled to cover soon after.

Tillman dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to perform the tune, backed by his band as well as a string section and saxophone to add dramatic flair.

Father John Misty will also be part of this year’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.