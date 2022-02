Father John Misty has shared a new video for his newest single “Q4.” The song is the most recent offering from the upcoming album Chloë and the Next 20th Century, following “Funny Girl.” The Grant James directed video is styled as a credits sequence for a film.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century is set to be released on April 8. Watch the video for “Q4” below.

