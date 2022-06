Florence + the Machine recently appeared on SiriusXM for a brief performance. The short set included a cover of John Lennon‘s 1971 song “Jealous Guy.” The band appeared on the popular radio broadcast in the wake of their newest album Dance Fever, and played the Imagine classic among songs from their new release.

Watch Florence + the Machine cover John Lennon‘s “Jealous Guy” on SiriusXM below.

