Foals have released a brand new music video for their latest single “2am”. The new song is a preview of their upcoming album Life Is Yours, just announced last week. The band enlisted director Tanu Muiño, known for her elaborate work in music videos like Lil Nas X‘s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Cardi B‘s “Up”. She shot the video in her home city of Kiev, utilizing an entirely Ukrainian crew.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis shared:

“We love Tanu’s work. It wasn’t a collaboration we would’ve predicted, but I met up with Tanu in London, we hit it off and decided to work together. The moment I spoke to Tanu she was interested in the repetition of the lyrics, which is symbolic of being stuck in repeated patterns of bad behaviour. She wanted to visualise that with labyrinths and maze-like loops.”

Muiño said:

“Foals are one of my favourite bands, so this project was a dream to work on with Yannis. The labyrinth idea came from playing the track on repeat and the visuals came together when I met with Yannis. We connected on the creative, which is the ideal situation in videos to have him explain the meaning behind the track and the inspiration of the song. The more we spoke, the more the idea revealed itself. We felt the repetition of being stuck in the same place, the same life, the same situations all felt like being trapped in a labyrinth/maze that you are constantly wanting to exit and find a resolution for – you keep trying until you unlock it!”

Foals upcoming album Life Is Yours is still awaiting a release date. Watch the brand new video for “2am” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.