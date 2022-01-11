Fontaines D.C. is back with the announcement of their next album Skinty Fia, and have shared the lead single “Jackie Down The Line.” Tomorrow, January 12, they plan to give the tune its TV debut with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Irish band also shared a music video for the song along with new tour dates.

Skinty Fia is set to be released on April 22. Watch the video for “Jackie Down The Line” below.

