Foo Fighters are starring in an upcoming horror flick called Studio 666. It is not a movie for minors or the faint of heart, and the new red band trailer confirms just that.

Dave Grohl explained the plot in a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show saying, “The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer’s block, I’m totally uninspired, I can’t come up with anything, and I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the f****** demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”

Studio 666 is set to hit theaters on February 25. Watch the new red band trailer below. Viewer discretion is certainly advised!

