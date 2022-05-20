Unlike the raucous “In the Wake of Your Leave” that Gang of Youths played on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a few weeks ago, for the band’s stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live they chose a more contemplative tune from their new album.

Kimmel was absent due to getting COVID for a second time, so fill-in comedians John Mulaney and Andy Samberg got to enjoy Gang of Youth‘s anthemic angel in realtime track.

Inspired by the death of frontman Dave Le’aupepe‘s father, watch their powerful performance of “Forbearance.”

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.