Gang of Youths shared a new music video for their song “In The Wake Of Your Leave” from the upcoming album Angel in Realtime. Frontman Dave Le’aupepe and director Joel Barney came together to realize the vision.

“When I first heard the track, I knew the video had to be larger-than-life,” Barney shared. “Dave came to me with a Singing In The Rain meets Top Hat concept that paid homage to the great musicals of the ‘50s and ‘60s. We wanted to merge elements of old school Hollywood with a modern edge.”

He went on, “Using three long takes and the musical-like choreography gave the video a real theatrical feel. I knew Dave was a brilliant performer from working together previously, but we wanted to push him even further outside of his comfort zone. Of course, he nailed it.”

Angel in Realtime is set to be released on February 25. Watch the new video for “In The Wake Of Your Leave” below.

