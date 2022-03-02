Haim has returned with a new single called “Lost Track”. The song was initially previewed at screenings of Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Licorice Pizza, which stars Alana Haim. It was their connection that led to the creation of the song, a creation that came about during their cover shoot for W magazine.

“An opportunity arose to do a quick music component while shooting the story. Paul mentioned having the book Appointment in Samarra as a possible direction,” Haim shared in a statement. “So we did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club. We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in—just to feel something.”

The song arrived with a music video directed by Anderson. Check it out below.

