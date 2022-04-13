Interpol is back with another peek at their upcoming album The Other Side of Make-Believe. When they first made the album announcement, they released the Van Alpert–directed video for the song “Toni,” which is actually the first part of a two-part film. The second part arrived today: the music video for the newest single “Something Changed.”

“In ‘Something Changed,’ part two of our short film with Van Alpert, reality and reverie converge and our two lead characters find themselves in a kind of dream state—being pursued inexorably by an ominous figure (played by myself),” frontman Paul Banks shared in a statement. “The lives of the three are intertwined in a nebula of fear, retribution, desire, and defiance.”

The Other Side of Make-Believe is set to be released on July 15. Watch the video for “Something Changed” below.

