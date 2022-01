Jack White shared a video for his new song called “Love Is Selfish” from Entering Heaven Alive, the latter of two albums he plans to release this year. The other album is titled Fear of the Dawn; it is set for release on April 8 and will feature the October release “Taking Me Back.”

Entering Heaven Alive is scheduled for release on July 22. Watch the new music video for “Love Is Selfish” below.

