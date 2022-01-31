Were you there?

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit wrapped up the second of two nights at the Louisville Palace this weekend and while there were many highlights (opener Adia Victoria covering Precious Bryant‘s “The Truth”, the added bonus of Amanda Shires making this tour stop, et al.), it was an Isbell cover that was a timely surprise.

Neil Young‘s “Like a Hurricane” is a song Isbell has performed live before, but not since 2018, and it was a welcome show of support and solidarity in the wake of Young’s battle with streaming platform, Spotify.

Watch Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit seamlessly segue from “Decoration Day”– an Isbell-penned tune from his Drive-By Truckers days– into Neil Young‘s “Like a Hurricane”, shot by fan Fred White…

