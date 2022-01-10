Johnny Marr is continuing with the gradual release of his upcoming album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 with his new song “Night and Day.” The song is from Fever Dreams Pt 3, and features backing vocals from Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler. “I need songs after all the news, news, news,” Marr said in a statement about the new song. “It gets too real in the hotspots.” The song arrived with a new lyric-based music video.

The full album is set to be released on February 25. Listen to “Night and Day” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.