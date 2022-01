Joy Oladokun was the musical guest earlier this week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, marking her first appearance on the show.

Oldokun delivered an emotional performance of “I See America” in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The track is from her 2021 album, in defense of my own happiness.

Check out Joy Oladokun‘s Kimmel debut below.

