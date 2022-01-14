This weekend’s Austin City Limits episode features two powerful performers… Joy Oladokun and St. Vincent.

In a press release, ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said, “St. Vincent and Joy Oladokun are very different artists, so they might seem like an odd match for the same episode. They forge their own paths, but they are both deeply personal songwriters and both uplifting and inspiring in the way they connect with their fans. If you’re a fan of one, you’ll soon be a fan of both.”

Oladokun is making her ACL debut, performing songs from her album, in defense of my own happiness. One of those tunes is “Taking the Heat”, which she dedicated to late rapper Mac Miller. You can watch Joy Oladokun‘s performance Of “Taking the Heat” below.

St. Vincent plays several songs from her 2021 album, Daddy’s Home, including “Pay Your Way in Pain”. That video is below as well.

The Austin City Limits episode with St. Vincent and Joy Oladokun airs this Saturday, January 15th on PBS and via streaming.

