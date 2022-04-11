Julian Lennon, son of Beatles legend John Lennon, recently shared a rendition of his father’s iconic song “Imagine” after once vowing to never publicly perform it. His stance on the subject has changed amid the ongoing violence in Ukraine, and he was moved to share the song as part of Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine, which is working to raise money for the country.

Lennon said in the video description:

“The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy… As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE. Why now, after all these years? — I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’…But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide.”

Watch Julian Lennon perform “Imagine” below.

