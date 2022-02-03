Kamasi Washington shared a new single yesterday called “The Garden Path” and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to perform the new tune. The appearance was the jazz saxophonist and bandleader’s late night television debut.

Washington said in a press release about the new song:

“The world feels turned upside down. There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”

Listen to the new song, and watch Kamasi Washington‘s performance on Fallon below.

