Louisville band Kiana & the Sun Kings have just shared a video for their song “Anything You Want” from their recent EP Chrysalis. The video finds the band at The Flamingo Lounge, a familiar Louisville venue, performing a dreamlike sequence that looks like a window into yesteryear. Released on a chilly Valentine’s evening, the Demi Gardner-directed visual was conceptualized by Sally Jean Wegert and the band’s lead singer Kiana Del. It’s a cozy reminder that a beautiful voice and an airtight jazz band can provide all the love you need.

Kiana & the Sun Kings are scheduled to open for Louisville legends My Morning Jacket for their first hometown show in 6 years on June 24 at Iroquois Amphitheater.

Watch the new video for “Anything You Want” below.