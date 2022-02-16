Kurt Vile has announced his ninth studio album (watch my moves) and shared a video for the lead single “Like Exploding Stones.” Vile worked with longtime collaborator Rob Schnapf to produce the album at OKV Central, his Mount Airy, Philadelphia home studio. Vile released a statement on the role the newly created studio played in the creation of the new LP.

“When Waylon Jennings became an outlaw country artist, he liked to record at Hillbilly Central, which was Tompall Glaser’s studio,” Vile shared. “OKV Central is my version of that in Mount Airy. I’ve come into my own here, and at the same time I’m getting back to my home-recording roots.”

(watch my moves) is set to be released on April 15. Vile will embark on a US tour that month with help from Chastity Belt, Natural Information Society, and Sun Ra Arkestra. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. View the full list of dates and watch the music video for “Like Exploding Stones” below.

Tour Dates:

04/26 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

04/27 — Saxaphaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

04/28 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/01 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly *

05/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/05 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

05/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

05/07 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater *

05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *

05/10 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

05/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at The Ace Hotel *

05/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

05/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

05/15 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *

05/17 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

05/18 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom *

05/19 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

05/ 20 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore *

05/21 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

05/23 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

05/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +

05/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom +

05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

05/28 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

06/01 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall +

06/02 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ~

06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +

06/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

08/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

08/27 – Bath, UK @ Forum

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

08/30 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight

08/31 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

09/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

09/04 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/05 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT

09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater

09/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/14 – Nijmegen, NL @ Openluchttheater Goffert

09/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

09/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

09/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

09/19 – Kortrijk, BE @ Depart

09/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

* = w/ Chastity Belt

+ = w/ Natural Information Society

~ = w/ Sun Ra Arkestra

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.