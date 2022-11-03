Kurt Vile released his newest album (watch my moves) earlier this year after completing a bulk of the work during Covid-19 lockdowns. The work was ironically inspired by Vile’s experience touring with his band The Violators in support of his 2018 album Bottle It In, an energy that wasn’t readily available at the height of the pandemic.

Vile has come full circle, back to playing the full-band shows that led to the making of his newest album. The Violators joined him on last night’s airing of Late Night With Seth Meyers. The band performed the song “Hey Like a Child” from the new LP.

Watch the full performance below.

