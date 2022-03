Kurt Vile has released a new single called “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone).” The song is the latest preview of his upcoming album (watch my moves), following the release of “Like Exploding Stones” and “Hey Like a Child.” The new song also arrived with a new music video directed by Drew Saracco.

(watch my moves) is set to be released on April 15. Watch the new video for “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” below.

