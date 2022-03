Lorde is back with her latest Solar Power visual. The newest music video from the collection is for the single “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” and was directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali. It follows the release of videos for “Solar Power,” “Mood Ring,” “Fallen Fruit,” and “Leader of a New Regime,” and depicts Lorde revisiting past versions of herself.

Watch the new music video below.

