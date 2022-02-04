Mitski shared a new music video for her song “Stay Soft” with the release of her new album Laurel Hell today. She teamed up with director Maegan Houang again after collaborating on the visual for the previously released single “The Only Heartbreaker.”

Houang shared a statement about the video saying:

“This video is heavily inspired by Romanticism and paintings and artwork from the Victorian era. Like the lyrics of the song ‘Stay Soft,’ paintings from that era have a gentle quality, but they still evoke a certain feeling of unexplored darkness and danger. I want the audience to feel safe within this fabricated world and then realize that the character Mitski plays is being hunted.”

Laurel Hell is out today today via Dead Oceans. Watch the video for “Stay Soft” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.