Neko Case has released a brand new track called “Oh, Shadowless.” The song is the one new track included in Case’s new compilation album Wild Creatures, and it arrived with a new animated video.

She also launched a new section of her website that plays clips from the album in real time as you scroll through images by Laura Plansker, who also animated the music video. The images include commentary from A.C. Newman, Dan Bejar, M. Ward, David Byrne, Shirley Manson, Jeff Tweedy, Rosanne Cash, Waxahatchee, Julien Baker, Kevin Morby, Allison Russell, and Margo Price.

Watch the new video for “Oh, Shadowless” below.

