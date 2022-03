Nick Cave and Warren Ellis were booked on last night’s (March 1) airing of The Late Late Show with James Corden. They duo forwent the traditional late night live performance, and instead premiered a clip from the upcoming documentary These Things Are True. The preview features an intimate performance of “Ghosteen Speaks” from the 2019 album Ghosteen.

Watch Nick Cave and Warren Ellis play “Ghosteen Speaks” below.

