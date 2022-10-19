Brooklyn-based musician Nick Hakim is gearing up for the release of his third full-length album, Cometa, this Friday. He just shared the latest single, “Feeling Myself,” with a collage-style music video directed by Jack Greeley-Ward. The song follows the release of the singles “Happen,” “Vertigo,” and “M1.”

Cometa, the Spanish word for “kite,” is a collection of love songs, inspired by moments that Hakim said made him feel as if he was floating. It is set for release this Friday, October 21. Watch the video for “Feeling Myself” below.

