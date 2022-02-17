Nilüfer Yanya has shared a new song called “anotherlife”, the newest single from her upcoming album Painless. The new track follows the release of the singles “Midnight Sun” and “Stabilise”, and arrived with new video directed by Yanya’s sister Molly Daniel.

“At the core of the song it’s just about being OK with things and accepting that this is where you are at,” Yanya shared in a press release. “However, the ‘I’ll do anything’ line hints at a desperation of wanting to let that be known.”

Painless is set to be released on March 4. Watch the video for “anotherlife” below.

